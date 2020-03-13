Rock Springs Young at Heart addresses concerns over coronavirus

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 14, 2020) – The following is a statement from the Young at Heart Senior Citizens and Community Center:

Amid increasing concerns surrounding the spread of the Coronavirus (i.e. COVID-19), Rock Springs Young At Heart would like the public to know that we are closely following the outbreak and are implementing standard precautions in an effort to keep the community safe. Young At Heart is asking that any individual who is experiencing symptoms including a fever, cough, sore throat, or shortness of breath, or who has traveled internationally or to an area where COVID-19 is occurring during the past 14 days to please stay home.

“We are in constant contact with health officials and are receiving regular updates on the spread of the disease and best practices. We ask that all community members take extra precautions and practice good hygiene to protect not only those individuals utilizing our services, but vulnerable individuals in the larger community” said Executive Director Ryan Rust.

As more information becomes available, Young At Heart would like the community to know that changes in service delivery, service suspension and canceling or rescheduling group activities may occur. Updates will be posted on Young At Heart’s Facebook page and with local media outlets.

Young At Heart will continue to take reasonable and prudent steps to limit exposure to COVID-19 and will continue working in collaboration with other community organizations. It is our goal to continue providing the same level of services our community currently receives, but we ask that individuals prepare for a potential disruption in services. If people have questions, contact Young At Heart at 307-352-6737.