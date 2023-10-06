Rock Springs Youth Athletic Football Team: Traveling Bakesale

Players representing the All-Stars are from left: Carson Williams, Taytum Webb, Chance Mackey, and Cash Meduna

Rock Springs

The Rock Springs Youth Athletic All-Star Team is having a traveling bake sale and jerky sticks. These go-getters are raising money to play various teams throughout the State and attend the NYFC in Las Vegas this November.

These Players were chosen to represent the All-Star team from the Rock Springs Youth Football League that completes its season this fall.

The bake sale is happening today, and until the goodies are sold, jerky sticks are available throughout the season.

Catch them today at Smith’s in Rock Springs until 2 p.m.

If you or your business would like to support the team and purchase some jerky or yummy treats, contact Britney Meduna at (307) 871-8980.