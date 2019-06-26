Rock Springs Youth Football Registration Starts Up July 2

Rock Springs, WY (6/26/19) – The Rock Springs YAFL will start their registration for youth football players who will be going into the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades this year.

Registration dates are July 2, 3, 9, 11, 16, and 18 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at 200 Community Drive, Rock Springs next to the City of Rock Springs Parks Department building.

Registrations requirements are:

Birth Certificate

$85.00 per player and $75.00 each additional player per household (includes equipment rental, registration fee, jersey and helmet decals)

Child must turn 9 years old before September 15, 2019

Child cannot turn 13 years old before September 15, 2019

For more information, contact Teno at 307-354-6404 or Preston at 307-389-8206.