Rock Star Award Winners

Rock Springs, Wyoming – On Friday November 4, 2022 The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce held their annual Rock Star Awards at the Holiday Inn from 6-10 p.m. The list of Winners within the community is as follows

Entrepreneur Award: Deja Brew

Small Business Award: Nell’s Coffee

Industry Award: Western Wyoming Community College

Business of the Year: Santa Fe

Excellence in Customer Service: Sapporo

Community Involvement: Unknown Saints

Rock Star Award: Shawna Willmore

Rock Legend Award: George “Bud” Nelson