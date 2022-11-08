Rock Star Award Winners

[Press Release] staff, [email protected]
Rock Springs, Wyoming – On Friday November 4, 2022 The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce held their annual Rock Star Awards at the Holiday Inn from 6-10 p.m. The list of Winners within the community is as follows
Entrepreneur Award: Deja Brew
Small Business Award: Nell’s Coffee
Industry Award: Western Wyoming Community College
Business of the Year: Santa Fe
Excellence in Customer Service: Sapporo
Community Involvement: Unknown Saints
Rock Star Award: Shawna Willmore
Rock Legend Award: George “Bud” Nelson
