Rocket-Miner Newspaper Going To Two-Day Publishing Schedule July 17

Rock Springs, WY (6/14/19) – This morning’s edition of the Rocket-Miner newspaper made it official.  Beginning July 17, the Rock Springs newspaper will go from its current five days of publishing to a twice-weekly publication.  In addition, starting July 17 the paper will be delivered to subscribers through the U.S. Post Office eliminating carrier delivered service.

 

According to today’s front-page news story, The Rocket-Miner publication cut-backs come about due to “news industry changes that have resulted in a loss of revenue an well as increased printing cost”.

 

The article also pointed out, the printing of the Rocket-Miner will move from Rock Springs to Cheyenne at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.  APG Media is the owner of both the Rocket-Miner and Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

