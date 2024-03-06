Rocks Springs High School girls head to 4A State

Rock Springs High School Girls Basketball – Wyo4News Photo

March 6, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers are heading to the 4A Wyoming High School State Championships in Casper. Gamess will be played at the Ford Wyoming Center and Casper College. RSHS will face off against the Sheridan Lady Broncs on Thursday, with a tipoff scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at Casper College. Other teams in the tournament are Cody, Laramie, Star Valley, Cheyenne East, Campbell County, and Kelly Walsh. The current reigning 4A State Champion is the Cody Fillies.

It has been quite the season for these girls, with highs and lows on the court. They finished the regular season with an overall record of 10-12 and a Northwest Quadrant of 3-3. The Lady Tigers entered the 4A West Regionals as the #2 seed.

The Lady Tigers faced off against familiar rival Evanston Red Devils in their opening game and registered a dominant win, 38-14. The win put them into the tournament’s semi-finals against the #1 seed, Star Valley. The Braves would come out on top, 41-31.

This loss dropped the Lady Tigers into a Saturday loser-out game against host Green River. In the third meeting of the season between the two, Rock Springs ended up the victor 40-34, guaranteeing them a spot in the 4A state tournament. In the third-place game, the Lady Tigers squeaked by Casper Kelly Walsh 36-34 to gain this week’s #3 West seed.