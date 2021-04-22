Rocky Mountain Partners with SEDC to Launch a New Website

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 22, 2021) — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) recently collaborated with Rocky Mountain Power to help in the funding of their new countywide Economic Development Website.

The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition recently unveiled its new logo and marketing campaign in early March with the website going live on April 2. The partnership with Rocky Mountain Power is a part of their Coal Impacted Communities Program. SEDC was eligible for funding from Rocky because of its focus on diversification and job enhancement for Sweetwater County. “We appreciate the opportunity to support the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition’s mission to sustain and retain a strong, diversified business climate,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s Vice President for Wyoming. “This new website will serve as a key economic development tool for business recruitment, attraction and expansion as well as job enhancement.”

The Coalition hired Cheyenne-based company West Edge Collective to help create the new logo and website. “The new website is going to be a great resource for all things Economic Development in Sweetwater County, we are very proud of the final product and the great partnership that was established with Rocky Mountain Power. We appreciate their sponsorship and we look forward to continuing to work with them in the future,” said Kayla McDonald Economic Development Specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.

The check was a presentation held during the regularly scheduled Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners Meeting on Tuesday, April 20. This included Advisory Board Members and Staff from the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and the Sweetwater County Commissioners. “We appreciate the partnership with Rocky Mountain Power and look forward to using this website as a powerful tool to continue to diversify Sweetwater County’s economy and support our current businesses!” said Sweetwater County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld.

Visit the new Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition website at https://www.sweetwateredc.org .