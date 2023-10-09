Rocky Mountain Power assists students with powerline demonstrations

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — During Western Wyoming Community College’s Manufacturing Day last Friday, Rocky Mountain Power demonstrated and assisted Powerline Technology students with powerline work.

Powerline Technology Program

Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) established the Powerline Technology Program in 2022 under Program Director Lance Caldwell. Caldwell, a journeyman lineman, has over 30 years of experience in the utility industry and now continues his time educating program students to enter the workforce.

To this day, the Powerline Technology Program at WWCC is the only one of its kind within the state of Wyoming. Students are able to choose a one-year path to receive the Powerline Technology Certificate or follow the two-year path and receive the Associate of Applied Science Degree. Both of these paths advance the student’s knowledge as they prepare to become an apprentice and eventually a journeyman lineworker.

The Powerline Technology Program includes both in-classroom instruction and fieldwork. While in the classroom, students are taught the facets of managing the electrical distribution system, including reading an engineering diagram all the way to diagnosing the source of an outage. While in the field, students learn to operate a digger derrick truck, set and climb 50-foot poles, and install anchors and string conductors.

So far, the program has remained full since it was established. Jona Whitesides, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, explained to Wyo4News that he sees this program expanding much like the other programs have within WWCC.

Rocky Mountain Power Foundation

To advance the student’s knowledge and provide a more exclusive learning experience, the college has established a partnership with the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation (RMPF) that has volunteers come and speak on various topics, demonstrate skills, and provide further guidance regarding work within the field.

In 2022, the RMPF donated $9,000 to WWCC to help plan and establish the Powerline Technology Program. This year, the RMPF donated an Education/STEM Grant worth $10,000 to provide 10 students a $1,000 scholarship.

Demonstration at Manufacturing Day

As part of Manufacturing Day at WWCC, students along with Rocky Mountain Power volunteers worked on 50-foot poles as part of their educational learning. Whitesides explained that on the first pole, the students were working to rescue another worker who was electrocuted. Whitesides explained that the students had four minutes to get up the pole and safely bring themselves and their coworkers back down.

On pole two, the students were working to repair conductors and polymers along with other regular maintenance. Whereas on pole three, they were working to replace the cross-bar. Whitesides explained that overall, the students were learning everything they could about the whole power distribution system.

In terms of the partnership Rocky Mountain Power has with the program, Whitesides stated “Part of Rocky Mountains support in this is not contingent on them having to work for us, we just know there is such a demand in the industry overall.”

For those interested in a career as a lineman, Whitesides added “A lot of people don’t realize that this is a career path that can be very stable, that can pay a very good wage that you can raise a family, and do those things if that’s in your plan. This is a very viable plan and it’s going to be one that is always going to be around.”

More information regarding WWCC’s Powerline Technology Program can be found here.