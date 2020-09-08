Rocky Mountain Power continuing to work on power outages

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

(September 8, 2020) — Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) crews are working to restore nearly 2,500 separate outages affecting over 180K customers due to high winds and gusts. RMS is encouraging all customers to be prepared for prolonged power outages with adequate food, water, back-up batteries, power banks, etc.

High Winds are expected to continue into tomorrow which may delay some restoration efforts until gusts subside for safety. Additional crews and line personnel have been deployed and are assisting in outage restoration efforts, as well as additional customer care agents.

Advertisement