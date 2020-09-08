Rocky Mountain Power continuing to work on power outages

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
(September 8, 2020) — Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) crews are working to restore nearly 2,500 separate outages affecting over 180K customers due to high winds and gusts. RMS is encouraging all customers to be prepared for prolonged power outages with adequate food, water, back-up batteries, power banks, etc.
High Winds are expected to continue into tomorrow which may delay some restoration efforts until gusts subside for safety. Additional crews and line personnel have been deployed and are assisting in outage restoration efforts, as well as additional customer care agents.
RMP is advising all customers to tie down items such as tarps, trampolines, outdoor furniture, and other items to avoid property damage and debris getting into power lines. Treat all downed wires as live and dangerous and to avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.
It is important for all customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts. Call 1-877-508-5088 and use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text OUT to 759677 to report and receive updates during the restoration process. Customers can also view the RMP outage map at rockymountainpower.net/outages.