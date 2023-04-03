Rocky Mountain Power crews on standby for possible storm related outages

April 3, 2023 — Rocky Mountain Power is monitoring a winter storm system moving into Wyoming and Utah on Monday and Tuesday with the potential to create weather-related power outages.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a combination of heavy snow along the Wasatch Front and across Central and Southern Wyoming. In addition, the combination of high winds in Wyoming from Casper to Evanston will create blizzard conditions.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Sweetwater County with the possibility of 3 to 5 inches of accumulation today and another 3 to 5 inches tonight. Snow showers will continue tomorrow morning, with another inch possible. Travel could be very difficult to near impossible, especially tonight and Tuesday morning. The combination of snow and wind could create white-out conditions at times.

According to a press release, Rocky Mountain Power has crews on standby and ready to respond to restoration efforts. Rocky Mountain Power reminds customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts. Those impacted can call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text out to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process.

As a reminder, treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Residents should avoid downed trees and powerlines and keep pets far away from those areas.

Customers can access the Rocky Mountain Power outage map at rockymountainpower.net/outages.