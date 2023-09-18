Rocky Mountain Power donates for new bench at GR Dog Park

Photo Courtesy of the City of Green River

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Thanks to a donation from Rocky Mountain Power, the new Dog Park will be getting a bench. Green River Parks and Recreation Director Katie Duncombe said, “We extend our gratitude to the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation for their invaluable contribution towards our local dog park. With their generous donation, we will add a new bench. Thank you for helping make our community thrive!” The Dog Park opened in June thanks to the hard work of the Green River High School National Honor Society. The check was presented to the City by Ron Wild with Rocky Mountain Power.

About the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation

The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over 2 million customers across a diverse six-state region as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/foundation or www.pacificpower.net/foundation