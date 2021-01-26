Rocky Mountain Power donates to the Actors’ Mission

Advertisement

January 26, 2021 — The Actors’ Mission has received additional financial support. Recently, Actors’ Mission Board President Rick Cozad and Actors’ Mission Executive Producer Sandy DaRif accepted an award of $2,000 from Rocky Mountain Power.

Cozad said, “Rocky Mountain Power Foundation has helped us from the very beginning of this project, and we really appreciate your gift.”

According to a press release, The Actors’ Mission has a goal of presenting their performances on a stage in a black box theatre in downtown Rock Springs (located at 440 S. Main). The construction is a sizeable venture and has received the support and enthusiasm of Sweetwater County communities. Plus, it fits right into the mission statement of the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, which is to support the growth and vitality of the communities they serve.

