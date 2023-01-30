Rocky Mountain Power Foundation donates to Boys and Girls Club

Kaila Trafton (BGC), Bryanna Holmstrom (BGC), Ron Wild (RMP), K. Trafton, Lisa Stewart (BGC, CEO), Mackenzie Bradley (BGC). Photo Courtesy from Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Rocky Mountain Power Foundation recently contributed $2,624 to the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County through their 2022 Community Giving Campaign. This campaign includes local Rocky Mountain Power Employees and Retirees who chose to give back and help fund worthwhile organizations in the communities where they live and work. The Boys & Girls Club is very thankful for the generous donation and to all who chose to give and support club members and their families.