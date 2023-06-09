Rocky Mountain Power installing new wind turbines at Foote Creek Rim and Rock River

Wind Turbine – Rocky Mountain Power Photo

WYOMING — Back in 2017, Rocky Mountain Power and PacifiCorp announced its $3.1 billion Energy Vision 2020 initiative. This initiative can be seen throughout Wyoming, and currently, many new wind turbines are being installed near Arlington, Wyoming.

According to David Eskelsen, Rocky Mountain Power and PacifiCorp spokesman, “Rocky Mountain Power is installing 11 new wind turbines at the Foote Creek wind project location in 2023. Nearby this area is the Rock River wind project the company recently acquired. We are now constructing roads, foundations, and the electric system for that project. The work will continue through the 2023 construction season. In 2024 we will complete the installation of 19 new wind turbines at Rock River.”

“These projects are part of the company’s long-range planning process, which envisions 2,131 megawatts of new wind generation by the end of 2024. The work at Foote Creek and Rock River involves “repowering” these sites. Older turbines are being replaced with new generating units and larger blades to increase efficiency and benefits customers. By year-end 2028, the long-range plan includes an additional 2,300 megawatts of new wind capacity, and more than 7,200 megawatts of cumulative new wind by the end of 2031.”

Eskelsen mentioned, “The 2023 edition of this process, called the Integrated Resource Plan, is a roadmap for transforming the western grid at scale, and is produced every other year. It builds toward a truly connected West, where the transition to a net-zero energy system delivers safe, reliable, affordable power now and for years to come.”

According to Rocky Mountain Power, “In addition to the Energy Vision 2020 projects, three other wind projects were completed during this period. The repowering of the company’s 40-megawatt Foote Creek I project, near Medicine Bow, Wyoming, which was the company’s pioneering wind investment in 1999 and one of the first major wind projects in the West; Pryor Mountain, a new 240-megawatt wind project located in Montana; and Cedar Springs III, a new 120-megawatt wind project located in Wyoming, from which PacifiCorp purchases the electrical output via a long-term power purchase agreement.”

“This is more than a vision for the future; it is our promise to the communities we serve, one we’re already delivering on, with steady progress toward ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to cleaner energy sources,” Eskelsen stated.

By 2032, Rocky Mountain Power and PacifiCorp are planning to add over 20,000 megawatts of renewable resources to serve customers and communities.