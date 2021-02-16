Rocky Mountain Power makes donation to Boys & Girls Club

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 16, 2021) – Rocky Mountain Power and others donated a total of $67,686.04 to the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County as part of the company’s annual Community Giving Campaign.

The effort was made by the local Rocky Mountain Power PacifiCorp staff, donors and the community who made the house party a success.

Rocky Mountain Power matched the money raised to give the grand total.

The money will go toward helping kids become their best selves, focusing on five key areas:

Bridging the workforce readiness gap

Ending the cycles of inequity

Neutralizing safety threats

Filling the mentorship void

Amplifying marginalized voices