Rocky Mountain Power public comment hearing next Monday on rate hike

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — On March 1, 2023, Rocky Mountain Power filed for a general rate case in Wyoming seeking an average rate increase of 21.6% and residential rates by 20.3%.

In April, Sierra Club submitted a petition to intervene before the Public Service Commission of Wyoming to ensure that Rocky Mountain’s proposed rates are just and reasonable.

The Public Comment Hearing will take place Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Rock Springs City Council Chambers, located at 212 D Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It can also be attended virtually by visiting this Zoom link. The next hearing will take place in October.

David Eskelsen, Company Spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power and PacifiCorp, explained back in March the reason behind the increased rates. “We take our obligation to meet the needs of our customers seriously, and we understand that a price increase is never welcome news. On March 1, 2023, Rocky Mountain Power filed a general rate case in Wyoming seeking an average rate increase of 21.6%. It is our responsibility to help customers understand their bills and why prices are increasing. Extreme weather events and changes in economic conditions are raising the costs of providing electric service.”

The costs of natural gas and coal have gone up considerably. Eskelsen explained, “Since 2021, natural gas fuel prices have risen 89%, the company’s coal fuel prices have increased 38%, while open market power costs have increased 199%. The company doesn’t make a profit on these costs; they are a direct pass-through to the customer. Each day, to maintain balance in the transmission system, we need to purchase wholesale market energy to ensure reliable power delivery. These net power costs have increased by 74% since the last rates were set in 2020.”

According to Eskelsen, “Most of the requested increase results from rapidly rising power costs on the regional wholesale market and increased fuel costs for natural gas and coal. In 2022, coal accounted for about 43% of the energy we supplied to customers while natural gas was around 21%. So those two are the biggest shares of power costs that go into the cost of providing services.”

The conversion of power plants doesn’t affect these costs. “Our plan to convert Bridger Plant 1 and 2 by 2024 has some costs associated with that, but that’s not what is driving this cost. It’s the past increased costs of natural gas and fuel and because we operate power plants in all six states, we have three large natural power plants (two in Utah and one in Washington) which have experienced a significant increase in cost to use.” Other states that use Rocky Mountain Power will also be seeing proposals for increased rates for next year.

If approved, an example of how this could affect Wyoming residents given was that an average home that uses 702 kilowatts hours a month will see a $16.42 increase in their monthly bill. The full article about the impacts and reasons behind the rate increase can be found here.