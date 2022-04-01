Rocky Mountain Power supports recycling efforts with donation

Rocky Mountain Power donates to Ray Lovato Recycling Center – Photo submitted by Ray Lovato Recycling Center

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRING, WYOMING — Rocky Mountain Power has made a donation to the Ray Lovato Recycling Center to help support the continuation of the Center’s operations. The $1,000 donation will be used to help the center offset an immense amount of unplanned maintenance and repair issues with its aging equipment in 2022. These unanticipated repairs have cost the Recycling Center nearly $25,000.

The impacted equipment is critical to not only the Center’s ability to process recycling but also to ensure employment opportunities for those in our community that may be challenged to find employment elsewhere due to various circumstances. The Center regularly supports 4-6 jobs in the community while processing more than 1.96 million pounds of recycling each year. Each and every time a piece of equipment fails, the Centers ability to maintain these employment opportunities and landfill diversion rates is adversely impacted.

“Donations from our community like this generous contribution from Rocky Mountain Power allows us to continue offering these critical services and employment opportunities in Southwest Wyoming,” stated Board President, Devon Brubaker. “As a small 501(c)3 organization, we struggle each year to finance our operations. It is made harder by unexpected equipment failures. Community donation helps us bridge that gap.”

Despite all of the challenges, Brubaker stated, “I am most proud of our staff. Not only are they facing some of their own personal challenges, but they also often face difficult working conditions performing thankless, dirty, and difficult work. They are the heart and soul of the center.”

As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, area residents and businesses are able to make financial and/or in-kind contributions while enjoying certain tax benefits. For those wishing to learn more about donating to the Ray Lovato Recycling Center, please reach out to the Center at [email protected] Donations can be mailed to Hall, Noble & Druce, P.C., C/O Ray Lovato Recycling Center, PO Box 970, Rock Springs, WY 82902.