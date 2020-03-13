Rocky Mountain Power to temporarily suspend power disconnections

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 13, 2020) — Thursday evening Rocky Mountain Power posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

To support COVID-19 state of emergency response, Rocky Mountain Power is temporarily suspending disconnections for our customers. With many in our communities possibly needing to self-isolate or work from home, we understand the importance of uninterrupted electric service. We are ready around the clock to answer any questions about your electric service and are here to help if you are having difficulty paying your bill. Please call our customer care specialists anytime at 1-888-221-7070.

