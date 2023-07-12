Rocky Mountain Puppets bring free shows to Sweetwater County

Photo Courtesy of the Sweetwater County Library System

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Library System is presenting three free performances by Rocky Mountain Puppets, a Colorado based Entertainment Company. The performances will be held on July 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Centennial Park in Green River and 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. All shows are free and perfect for the whole family.

Rocky Mountain Puppets features Meghan Casey as the ventriloquist with her best friend Aiden the dinosaur, and a whole cast of characters. She’ll be performing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,’ a show full of laughs, songs, and excitement. The library has brought Meghan and her puppets to Sweetwater County several times and they have always been a crowd favorite.

For more information about library programs and services, visit the library system online at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or follow the library system on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries and on Instagram at instagram.com/sweetlibraries