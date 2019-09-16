Rocky Mt. Power underwites Christmas show

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rocky Mountain Power recently presented the Rock Springs Renewal Fund with a $3,000 check to help underwrite the upcoming Christmas show A Very Electric Christmas at the Broadway Theater.

Advertisement

Rocky Mountain Power is season underwriters for the 2019-20 Broadway Theater season. Pictured is Ron Wild of Rocky Mountain Power, left, presenting a check to RS Main Street/URA Manager Chad Banks.

More information about the Broadway Theater’s entire season can be found at BroadwayRS.com.