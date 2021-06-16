Rods and Rails Car Show happening Saturday in support of Sweetwater Against Trafficking

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2021) – The 14th annual Rods and Rails Car Show is returning this Saturday, June 19, after canceling last year’s event due to COVID-19.

Come check out the old, classic and modern hot rods as car show enthusiasts come from all over to showcase their sweet rides in Downtown Rock Springs.

“I just really enjoy being able to see the different cars and learning the history of them,” said Christal Martin with Sweetwater Against Trafficking. “It’s a great, fun event that brings the community together.”

Typically, around 100 cars show up to Rods and Rails. They are judged and winners get a trophy. This year, Tom Wilson and Aaron Locker, the welding teacher and auto teacher at Green River High School, constructed a trophy with their students for the first-place winner.

This year is the second year the event is raising money for Sweetwater Against Trafficking. The mission of the nonprofit organization, which began in 2018, is to raise awareness about human trafficking throughout Sweetwater County and the state, Martin noted.

She said that the event being canceled last year put a damper on the organizations funding.

One of the newest goals of S.W.A.T., Martin said, is to take a more active role in survivor advocacy and look to create a home for former trafficking victims to restore themselves and begin to create life beyond the trafficking they survived.

The Rods and Rails Car Show typically takes place on Main Street. However, due to the reconstruction of the First Security Bank building, the event had to be relocated to a nearby location on North Front Street.

Registration begins near Park Hotel, located at 19 Elk St., at 7 a.m. and ends at 9:30 a.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m.

The Rods and Rails Car Show is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.