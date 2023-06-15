Rods and Rails Car Show kicks off to support the Boys and Girls Club

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A Sweetwater County fan favorite is back once again to give a show of different new and classic models, special interest vehicles, motorcycles, and beyond, featured by many car enthusiasts from around the community and beyond. This year all proceeds will go to supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County.

Lined up and down North Front Street in Rock Springs, attendees can take a look at the uniqueness and thrill of each vehicle while speaking with the owner about the passion behind the vehicle they are showing. While in attendance, locally-owned food vendors will be there to keep stomachs full of delicious food and desserts.

At this time, there are 61 cars registered for Rods and Rails, but Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club, Lisa Stewart, stated that they are continuing to get more calls for registrations daily.

This year, all proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, a local non-profit that aids over 400 Sweetwater County youth with different programs and activities year-round. Currently open every day from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., youth can experience everything from arts and crafts to recreational activities and technology. Memberships are affordable and many clubs reach out to kids who lack access to other community programs. All funds from this event, will go directly to their summer program that is currently being held.

In terms of special events with the Boys and Girls Club, they are preparing for their Golf Tournament held July 21, 2023. If interested about registering for this event, get ahold of the Boys and Girl’s Club staff at (307) 382-2639 to get set up.

This year Rods and Rails is proud to welcome back the Green River High School Welding team as they are the sponsor for this year’s trophies. Last year’s trophies were done by the Green River High School Welding team can be found below.

2022 Rods and Rails Trophy – Wyo4News Photo

Stewart and the Boys and Girl’s Club staff is excited to host another Rods and Rails Event. Stewart stated, “We love to see the different demographic of people. We love to see proud everyone is about their cars, and we love to see families take the time to come out and look at the different vehicles. It is a downtown event so people have baskets and different things donated from business all downtown. We have a handful of vendors, probably a good eight vendors coming in. We just like to have it a family affair, it’s a community event so people can come enjoy themselves.”

Rods and Rails will be taking place June 17th with check-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Park Hotel, the show beginning at 9:00 a.m., judging at 10:00 a.m., and the awards ceremony beginning at 3:00 p.m. Registration for this event is $30 and the official registration form can be found here.