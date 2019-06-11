Rods And Rails Happening This Saturday Downtown Rock Springs

Rock Springs, WY (6/11/19) – Saturday, local residents are invited to “cruise” on down to South Main Street for the annual Rod’s and Rails Car Show. The free event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This year’s Rods and Rails Car Show has new promoters in non-profits Sweetwater Against Trafficking and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Again this year, Rods and Rails will feature custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles from around the area and surrounding states. The free to the public show will have a variety of entry classes with winners to be announced at 3:30. Concessions will be available.

Also new to the event this year will be Bed Races beginning at 9:00 a.m., a Bunks Across America Build Day in which 20 bunk beds will be built for kids in Sweetwater County, and a Sock Hop street dance featuring ZamTrip from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. All events will take place in Downtown Rock Springs.

Sweetwater Against Trafficking is a volunteer-based organization whose mission is to raise awareness, inform and educate, and equip the area with the skills to bring human trafficking and exploitation to an end. Learn more at www.swagainsttrafficking.com.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps in building and providing beds for kids. The local chapter is part of 140 chapters who operate completely by donations. The organization is on track to build 10,000 bunk beds this year which translates into 20,000 kids in the U.S. not having to sleep on the floor. To learn more go to Facebook.com/SHPRockSprings.