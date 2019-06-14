Rods And Rails Hits South Main Street Saturday Morning

Rock Springs, WY (6/14/19) – Rods and Rails Car Show will return to South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs tomorrow morning. The annual Father’s Dave weekend event will feature a variety of classic and custom cars, trucks and possibly some motorcycles for around the area.

There is no admission to the event that will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Judges awards are scheduled to be given out at 3:30 p.m. Concessions will be available.

Two local non-profit organizations are the promoters for this year’s Rods and Rails Car Show. One of the promoters, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, will be presenting a local version of the national “Bunks Across America Build Day” event. The group plans on building 20 bunk beds for Sweetwater County kids who are in need of beds during Rods and Rails.

The other new promoter, Sweetwater Against Trafficking, will have information available on the campaign to educate and raise awareness of human trafficking and exploitation.