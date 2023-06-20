Rods and Rails revs up another outstanding year for the Boys & Girls Club

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Presented by the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County and sponsored by WyoRadio, the annual Rods and Rails Car Show had an incredible turnout this past weekend. Lined up and down North Front Street in Rock Springs, community members gathered together to admire the different makes and models of cars owned by locals and beyond.

Money Raised & Attendance

This year, close to $10,000 was raised to support the Boys and Girls Club. With over 100 kids each day during the summer, the Boys and Girls Club aids children in summer learning loss by providing fun educational activities through STEM, recreational activities, and arts and crafts.

To top it off, 107 cars participated in this year’s car show which made for a beautiful day in Downtown Rock Springs.

Rods and Rails Car Show Winners

Classic Car – Jeff & Janna Brown, 1966 Dodge Dart 270

Late Model Car – Larry Patterson, 2008 Dodge Challenger

Custom Car – Ian Ward, 1949 Ford Tudor

Classic Truck – Gus Mandros, 1954 Ford Pickup

Late Model Truck – Tim Robinson, 2022 Ford Bronco

Custom Truck – Paul Holmes, 1931 Ford Model A

Import/Tuner – Katiee Richardson, 2020 Kia Stinger

Rat Rod – Henry Lau, 1934 International C1

Street Rod/Hot Rod – Jim & Trish Elifritz, 1934 Ford

Unfinished – Joe Attebury, 1960 Chevy Biscayne

Special Interest – Gerald Guillan, 1948 Vespa

Motorcycle – Gerald Guillan, 1972 BMW

Classic Muscle Car – David Satterwhite, 1967 Chevy Chevelle

Late Model Muscle Car – Richard Keller, 2007 Chevy Corvette

Boys & Girls Club Choice Award – Pat Hruska, 1957 Mercury Monterey

Kids’ Choice Award – Judy Washam, 1966 Chevy Impala

Mayor’s Choice Award – John Rogers, 1955 Ford Country Squire

Rods and Rails Sponsors

WyoRadio – Title Sponsor, 307 Auto Plaza & Service – Super Cruiser Sponsor, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation – Super Cruiser Sponsor, Rock Springs Auto Body – Super Cruiser Sponsor, Rocky Mountain Power Sports – Super Cruiser Sponsor, Craig Rood – Classic Car Sponsor, Tami Christensen, High Country Realty – T-Shirt Sponsor, City of Rock Springs – Dash Plaque Sponsor, Hub International, The Park Lounge, Cornman’s Kettle Corn, Buffalo 44 Wood Fired Pizza, Tip’s Kitchen, Tona Mama’s Kitchen, Cream on the Moove, 307 Sasquatch, Tumbleweed Cotton Candy, Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs, Transformations Face Painting, Casa Chavez, Bitter Creek Brewing, Remedies, KS Lawn Cruzers, Touch of Class Floral, Square State’s Barking Boutique, Redi Services, Albert Bertgnolli, and Green River High School Welding Class.

Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club, Lisa Stewart, stated “The Rods & Rails car show was a hit, it was amazing to have so many vehicles. We saw vehicles from Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas, Vernal, Pinedale, Big Piney, Green River, Superior, Farson, Casper, Thayne, Colorado and from the locals in Rock Springs. We are thankful for all those who registered, for our fantastic donors and of course the community who came out and shared the day with us. All funds raised will stay in the community and help the Club support school-aged youth in the areas of Health & Wellness, Character & Leadership, Education and Workforce Readiness. We are so very thankful for everyone who came, saw, ate and had fun. See you in 2024!”