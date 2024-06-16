Rods & Rails Car Show winners announced

Floyd Huxford’s 1968 Shelby Mustang GT won three awards, including the Mayor Choice Award, at Saturday’s Rods and Rail car show in Rock Springs. (Submitted photo)

June 15, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Rods & Rails car show had a great turnout on Saturday, filling North Front Street in Downtown Rocks with a variety of vehicles. Proceeds from the annual Saturday before Father’s Day event go to help support programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County. The event was sponsored in part by WyoRadio.

In the event’s Choice Awards, Floyd Huxford’s 1968 Shelby Mustang GT 500 (pictured above) won the Mayor’s Choice Award. A 1955 Studebaker Commander won the Boys and Girls Club Choice Award, and Cayden Aragon’s 2023 Chevrolet Corvette won the Kid’s Choice Award.

Below is a list of all of the judged class winners:

Class 1 – Classic Car – Floyd Huxford Class 2 – Late Model Car – Ed Snyder Class 3 – Custom Car – Jeff Legault

Class 4 – Classic Truck – David Barnson Class 5 – Late Model Truck – Miguel M. Class 6 – Custom Truck – Brent Lloyd

Class 7 – Import/Tuner – Steve Dutra Class 8 – Rat Rods – Henry Lau Class 9 – Street Rod/Hot Rod – Ed Markham

Class 10 – Unfinished – Shannon Guffey Class 11 – Special Interest – Shane Bayless Class 12 – Motorcycle – Steven Rech