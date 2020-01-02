Rolling closure on I-80 eastbound due to blowing snow

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 1, 2020) — Eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 from the Utah line to Granger a closed due to rolling closure as of 5 p.m. today. The cause is due to blowing snow glazing the roads.

The expected opening of the roads is in 9-11 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Both lanes are still open from Granger to Rock Springs, but I-80 eastbound from Rock Springs to Rawlins is also closed.

Both lanes of I-80 from Rawlins to Laramie are closed due to high winds and slick roads, and westbound lanes from Laramie to Cheyenne are closed.

US Highway 191 north from Rock Springs to Pinedale remain open but are slick in spots with drifting and blowing snow.

WY 530 from Green River to the Utah line are open with wet and slick roads reported.

The National Weather Service in Riverton reports a 30 percent chance of snow tonight, mainly before 9 p.m., with patchy blowing snow. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values are estimated as low as -5. It will remain windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 36 mph.