Rolling Green Country Club makes charitable donations

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 9, 2020) – Despite the lack of golf tournaments this past summer because of COVID-19, Rolling Green Country Club (RGCC) created a safe play program throughout the summer and fall and held two tournaments to raise funds for two community service organizations.

RGCC Board President Reed Clevenger and board member Steve Core presented a $304 check to Castle Rock Hospital District CEO Bailie Dockter and a $1,000 check to the Sweetwater County Food Bank of Green River Director Kathy Siler.

Clevenger would like to thank all the golfers who took part in the tournaments and donated to these great organizations. He said giving back to the community is part of the RGCC mission and this year has proven to be one where the community needs to help one another.

Rolling Green Country Club, located west of Green River, is a private 501c6 club with over 200 individual and family members. Clevenger advocates being a member of RGCC as a great way to get out and enjoy the outdoors, make new friends and build personal and business relationships.

RGCC will be opening late March 2021, weather permitting