Rollover accident on WY 414 takes life of 10-year-old Manila girl

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 19, 2020) — A fatal one vehicle rollover this past Sunday afternoon on Wyoming 414 south of Lonetree, Wyoming has taken the life of a 10-year-old girl.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver of the 1995 Chevrolet Suburban vehicle has been identified as 47-year-old Aimee J. Ball of Manilla, Utah. According to the WHP report, Ball was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger has been identified as a 10-year-old female juvenile resident of Manilla, Utah. She was transported by helicopter to Ashley Valley Medical Center in Vernal, Utah, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Advertisement

Ball’s vehicle was headed south on Wyoming 414 when it drifted off the right side of the roadway. The driver corrected to the left, before overcorrecting back to the right. The Chevrolet exited the right side of the road and overturned.

This is the seventh fatality on Wyoming’s roads in 2020 compared to 18 last year.