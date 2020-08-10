Rollover kills 96-year-old man north of Rock Springs

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported a crash north of Rock Springs killed 96-year-old Idaho resident Stanley Kasper.

According to the crash report, “The Subaru Forrester was northbound on US 191 near milepost 49.9 when the vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and into the ditch. The driver overcorrected the vehicle bringing it back onto the roadway and into the southbound lane of travel. The driver overcorrected again, causing the vehicle to go into a sideways slide in the southbound lane. The vehicle tripped and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the passenger side. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.”

The report also said Kasper may have fallen asleep at the wheel or a possible medical condition that could have contributed to the crash.

This is the 66th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020.