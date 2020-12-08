Ronald Joe Lumsden (September 22, 1951 – November 29, 2020)

Ronald Joe Lumsden, 69, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming

Mr. Lumsden was born September 22, 1951 in Oakland, California; the son of William Lumsden and Irene Hysell.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Ronald worked for Mountain Fuel/Questar Gas for 24 years as a fabricator.

Mr. Lumsden enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and hiking.

Survivors include his mother: Irene Sharp of Rock Springs, WY, one son Chad Lumsden and wife Elizabeth of Arizona: two daughters, Chelsey Lockett and husband Chris of Vancouver, WA and 3 children: Ally Dolence of Vancouver, WA: sister Sheryl Campbell of Rock Springs, WY, brother Raymond Sharp wife Val, of Torrington, WY: sister Tammy Buddecke and husband Ken of Rock Springs, WY

He was preceded in death by his father, and one brother-in-law, Bill Campbell.

Following Cremation, there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com