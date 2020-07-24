Ronald “Ronnie” O. Harris (July 5, 1943 – July 13, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — Ronald “Ronnie” O. Harris was born July 5, 1943, to George C. and Mary Berloger Harris in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was the second youngest in the family of seven children.

Ron spent his life in his hometown and was deeply rooted in its history.

Ron believed in hard, honest work, and education encouraging advanced degrees for his children.

Ron earned his Associates Degree in Psychology from Western Wyoming Community College, first attending the original campus in Reliance.

Ron developed a reputation on the streets of Rock Springs.

When he was younger, he was an avid boxer and won the Golden Gloves title.

He also played football, basketball, baseball, and wrestling.

Ron idolized his older brothers, Bob and Dick, and fiercely defended his sisters Marilyn and Jeanne.

Ron was employed at Quealy in 1967 where he worked for 37 years, earning roles of higher responsibilities.

While at the Quealy plant, Ron worked every job possible beginning as a truck driver hauling coal at the mine, working the welding shop to the coke plant where he eventually became the plant superintendent.

Ron was tough but fair, expecting the best from those around him. He never asked anyone to do something that he would not or had not done himself.

On March 10, 1967, he married Georgeen (Dickson) Blalock in Evanston, Wyoming, becoming the father to Leslie and Warren Blalock. The new family added Cole, Becky, and Jane to the Harris clan over the next few years. Ron was a do-it-yourselfer.

Ron built the family’s home in Blairtown and the cabin in the Kendall Valley over weekends, long-changes, or whenever he had time off from his responsibilities at Quealy.

No one could match Ron’s work ethic and physical strength on the job- any job.

He was the hardest working man we knew.

He had quiet interests and loved to discuss history, psychology, and the truth. He studied the why and how of things and especially enjoyed spending time with his family, being at his cabin, and driving in the mountains and deserts. Of all his grandkids, his favorite was the one he was with. He enjoyed the banter of teasing and teaching them everything he could.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Georgeen; his children, Leslie Taylor (Brent Bettolo), Warren Blalock, Coleman Harris, Becky (Reid) Miller, and Jane (Allen) Ewoniuk; brother, Richard Harris; sister, Marilyn Rosette; and sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Dan Miskulin; three sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lynne and Don Hoffman, Ann Dickson and Jim Rainey, and Eve and John Henderson; grandchildren, Mike (Kristi) Taylor, Miranda (Eric) Hurd, Mary Taylor (Bret Chesnut), TJ (Kristen) Taylor, Bailey Blalock, Courtney (Ethan) Wiberg, Chellsei Bittner, Alexa Harris (Austin Garcia), Jenna Harris (Callum Lawson), Regan and Ramsay Miller, Ryan, Tyler, and Henley Ewoniuk; great-grandchildren, Davven, Daxton, and Decker Hurd, Kaden, Ava and Taylor Roberts, Lincoln and Harrison Taylor, Jayleah Bazzanella, Brentlie and Camdin Wiberg, and Gatlyn and Aleah Bittner. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by parents, in-laws Wayne and Peggy Dickson, brother-in-law Jay Dickson, brother and sister-in-law Robert (Hazel) Harris, sister-in-law Patricia Harris and brother-in-law George Rosette.

Ron died on July 13, 2020. Services will be determined at a later date when the international borders are open, and his whole family can participate.

The family encourages the continuance of sharing stories and pictures with his family through social media, text, and phone calls.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.