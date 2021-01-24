Round 2 today of Cowboys/Cowgirls vs. Nevada

Advertisement

January 24, 2021 — Both the Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls will wrap up their two-game series with Nevada this afternoon. The Cowboys will host in Laramie with the Cowgirls in Reno, Nevada.

Advertisement

The Cowboys will look for a home sweep over the Wolf Pack after Friday night’s 71-64 victory. The win improved the Pokes to 3-4 in the Mountain West (MW) and 9-5 overall. Nevada fell to 5-4 in the MW and 10-6 overall.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 with tipoff at 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Cowgirls saw a second-half comeback against Nevada fall short in Friday night’s 60-52 road loss. The loss snapped a three Cowgirl winning streak and dropped their W record to 4-5, 6-6 on the season. The win upped Nevada’s MW record to 2-5, 6-6 on the season.

The Cowgirl game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 1 p.m. with tipoff at 1:30 p.m.