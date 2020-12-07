Royce L. Clouse (January 9, 1954 – December 5, 2020)

Royce L. Clouse, 66, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He died following a sudden illness. Mr. Clouse was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1970 and former Resident of California.

He was born on January 9, 1954 in Richmond, California; the son of Norman L. Clouse and Anna Dolores McGhee Clouse.

Mr. Clouse attended schools in California and Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a 1972 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He was employed by FMC/Tronox for 43 years and retired in 2016 having worked as a crane operator.

His interests included, fishing, hunting, vinyl records, riding his Harley, playing the harmonica and guitar. He spent many years going to Sturgis with his dearest friends. He loved traveling the world.

He was a member of the United Steelworkers 13214

Survivors include one son, Robert L. Clouse of Matthews, North Carolina; one daughter, Roilyn Eaton and fiancé Zach Liska of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Alyssa Frederick of Cody, Wyoming; Madelyn Frederick of Lebanon, Missouri; Mason Nading of San Antonio, Texas, several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Don Clouse and one granddaughter Koree Lauren Clouse.

The family respectfully request donations be made in Royce’s memory to United Steelworkers Local #13214, 720 First Avenue West, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Following cremation; no services will be held at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com