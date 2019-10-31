Rozella Blunk (Nov. 21, 1923-Oct. 23, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 31, 2019) — Rozella Blunk, 95, of Rock Springs passed away Oct. 23, 2019, at Deer Trail Assisted Living surrounded by family.

She was born Nov. 21, 1923, on her family farm in Hitchcock, South Dakota, the daughter of Jacob and Bertha Glaze Price.

A celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Deer Trail Assisted Living.

The family respectfully requests any donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County.

