RS and GR City Councils implement Tennis Month Proclamation

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — At the previous City Council meetings for both Rock Springs and Green River, Mayor Pete Rust and Mayor Max Mickelson implemented the month of May as “Tennis Month” for their respective cities.

During the Rock Springs meeting, Darin Anderson, Rock Springs High School Head Tennis Coach mentioned that tennis is growing within the community, especially within the Rock Springs High School program.

Phil Harder, Green River High School Tennis Head Coach, read the proclamation for the City of Green River as he was welcomed alongside some of his current tennis athletes.

Rock Springs Tennis Month Proclamation

Green River Tennis Month Proclamation