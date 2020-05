ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 19, 2020) — Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions at 7 p.m. tonight.

Tonight’s Rock Springs City Council meeting will be the final one for Ward 3’s Glennise Wendorf. Wendorf has served as a Ward 3 City Councilor for the past 12 years.

Advertisement

Tonight’s Rock Springs City Council agenda – Click Here

Tonight’s Green River City Council agenda – Click Here