RS and GR City Councils in regular sessions tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 20, 2020) — Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in sessions tonight at their respective city halls. Both meetings are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but can be viewed via streaming. Viewing information and links to agenda’s provided below.

Rock Springs City Council

Tonight, the Rock Springs City Council will meet in their regular session beginning at 7:00. That meeting can be viewed at the City’s new live stream Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/rockspringswy. An agenda for Tuesday’s meeting can be viewed by clicking here.

Monday night, the Rock Springs City Council and the United Mine Workers of America Local 4893 began negotiations regarding changes to the Labor Agreement. Read more here.

Green River City Council

The Green River City Council will meet in their regular session tonight beginning at 7:00. That meeting can be viewed on local cable channel 23 and streamed through the City of Green River Government Facebook page. To view the agenda for tonight’s meeting click here.