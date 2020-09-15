RS and GR City Councils with meetings tonight

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) — Tonight the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. in their respective City Halls.

In Green River, the City Council is expected to vote on a proclamation of local disaster/emergency and invoking emergency powers due to last week’s snow and wind storm damage.

