RS and GR mayors to discuss masks in city buildings with respective staff members

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 9, 2021) – Staff member of the city of Rock Springs and city of Green River are meeting this week to discuss the requirement of masks at city buildings moving forward.

On Monday, Governor Mark Gordon lifted the statewide mask mandate, which will go into effect on Tuesday, March 16.

Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said the staff will meet Thursday and it sounds like there will be no masks required at city buildings, such as the recreation center, civic center and city hall.

“We’re heading in the right direction. We still need to be cautious. I would like to see the masks go away and only be used when private property businesses require them. I think we’re getting past that and getting to the point where we don’t need them,” Kaumo said.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust said that the city is more than likely going to continue the mask mandate in its buildings. However, it might be eased a little bit at the recreation center.

“We are not doing anything different when it comes to city buildings. With the rec center, they probably will be doing less when it comes to masks,” Rust said, adding that the lifted mask mandate pertains mostly to bars, restaurants and gyms.

Both mayors said that the public should continue to proceed with caution even though there will be no government control on masks and health restrictions.

Kaumo said people should remain cognitive to make sure they don’t enter businesses or other public places when having a cold or a fever.

Rust said he had hoped the statewide mask mandate would continue on for a few months, taking the opinion of public health officials.

“I would take the same kind of caution and reservations those in health would have,” Rust said. “I think it should go a few months longer. Hopefully the public continues to take precaution. Just because we don’t have to, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t.”