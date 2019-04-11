RS And GR Soccer Teams Back In Action Friday, April 12

Sweetwater County (4/11/19) – Both Rock Springs and Green River soccer teams will be back in action tomorrow with both teams hosting 4A West Conference matches. Rock Springs will battle Natrona County, while Green River takes on Kelly Walsh.

The fifth-ranked Tigers (3-1, 5-3) will play the Mustangs (1-2-1, 1-3-1) at 3 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High School, while the third-ranked and unbeaten Lady Tigers (4-0, 8-0) will battle the Fillies (0-1-3, 0-2-3) starting at 4 p.m. at Tigers Stadium.

The Lady Wolves (1-2, 3-3) will play the Lady Trojans (4-0, 5-1) at 3 p.m., with the Wolves battling the fourth-ranked Trojans (4-0, 4-2) at 5 p.m. Both matches will be played at Wolves Stadium.

Each team record goes in order of conference and then overall record. These records were provided by wyopreps.com.