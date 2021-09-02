RS and GR Splash Pad season ends Monday

Wyo4News photo

September 2, 2021 — The area splash pad season will come to a close after this Monday, Labor Day. The Rock Spring and Green River Splash Pads will shut off the water to the parks early Tuesday morning. From that point on, all water and swimming activities will move indoors to the Green River Recreation Center, Rock Springs Civic Center, and Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

It appears the weather folks will cooperate with this last “splash” weekend with sunny skies expected through Monday and high temperatures in the mid-70s on Saturday and low 80s possible on Sunday and Monday.

Currently, the Family Recreation Center gymnasium is closed to the public for maintenance work, but that closure will not affect the swimming pool operation.