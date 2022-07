RS Animal Control pet adoption event Tuesday and Wednesday

July 17, 2022 — If you are looking to add a furry friend to the family, Rock Springs Animal Control (RSAC) will be having a pet adoption event this Tuesday and Wednesday. The adoptions and potential pet(s) viewing will take place at RSAC building, 848 West Center Street, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Adoption fees for available dogs and puppies are $80.00, with kitten fees at $40.00 and cats $20.00.

According to a recent post on their Facebook page, the RSAC is a full capacity.

You are asked to call the RSAC at 307-352-1455 with any questions.