RS Beautification Committee and Tree Board recognizes Arbor Day

The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board recognized Arbor Day – Photos submitted by the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board recognized Arbor Day and recently hosted a tree planting event at the Dewar Drive Exit off I-80 into Rock Springs.

The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board has focused on the gateway entrances into Rock Springs for years. “We have made great strides in planting and maintaining hundreds of trees around the city of Rock Springs over the years and the gateway entrances into the city are a prime focus of those efforts as well,” said Mark Lyon, City of Rock Springs Parks Superintendent.

Arbor Day is a day designated for planting trees. In 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska, and Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world. Trees can reduce the erosion of precious topsoil by wind and

water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife. Trees are a renewable resource and increase property values, enhanced the economic vitality of business areas and beautify the community.

“Attractive landscaping throughout a community not only provides a sense of pride for local residents, but it also provides a positive first impression for visitors to the area,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and Board Chair of the Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board. “Arbor Day is a perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of trees and landscaping to a community and the overall positive impact that trees have on our health and wellness,” added Meredith.