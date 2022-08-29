RS Beautification Committee & Tree Board hosts clean-up event on Mustang Loop Trail

Photo submitted by the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board recently hosted a clean-up event at the Mustang Loop Trail behind Western Wyoming Community College. Members of the board along with partners from the Sweetwater Trails Alliance, the Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association, the Bureau of Land Management, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, and the Army National Guard worked to clean up garbage and old abandoned materials along the trail route.

The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board focus on improving the aesthetic appeal of the area and this project was a perfect fit. “The Mustang Loop Trail is an incredible addition to the City of Rock Springs, and we want to make sure that we do our part to help make it a successful and well-utilized trail system,” said Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and Board Chair of the Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board.

Members of the City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board include Mark Lyon – City of Rock Springs Parks Superintendent, Jenissa Meredith – CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, Chad Banks – Rock Springs Main Street Manager, Keaton West – City Council Liaison, Todd Redmon of Dominion Energy, Stephanie Harsh of WYDOT and Maura Bradshaw of the BLM.