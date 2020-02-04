RS ‘Blood Drive Challenge’ moved to Wed. with GR taking place today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 4, 2020) — Monday’s weather forced the postponement of the Rock Springs’ portion of the Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs and Green River high schools.

All of Monday’s Rock Springs’ scheduled blood donor appointments have been re-scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Bunning Freight Station in downtown Rock Springs. Previously scheduled donor times will remain the same. Wednesday’s scheduled times are from 12 – 6 p.m.

The Green River portion of the blood drive will be taking place today at the Green River Recreation Center from 12 – 6 p.m.

Walk-ins on both days and at both locations are welcome. The Vitalant staff will be assisting during both community dates.

Remember, when donating blood, to tell them if your are “Bleeding Orange” for Rock Springs High School or “Bleeding Green” for Green River High School. Green River is the defending champion in the school competition based on the amount of pints donated.

Students from each school will be having their blood draws take place on Thursday.

The annual event is sponsored this year by WyoRadio, Vitalant – Wyoming, Premier Bone & Joint Center, Fotos by Jenni, Amber Kramer – State Farm Agency and the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA)