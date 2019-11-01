RS, Central high schools kick off 4A football playoffs

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 1, 2019) — Wyoming high school football playoffs begin with the Rock Springs Tigers taking on the Cheyenne Central Indians at 7 p.m. today, Nov. 1, in Cheyenne.

Sponsor

Rock Springs comes into Friday’s game with a record of 4-5. They are 2-2 at home, with wins over Laramie and Campbell County and losses to Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin.

Rock Springs is 2-3 on the road, with wins over Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne South, and losses to Sheridan, Cheyenne East, and Natrona County.

Head coach Mark Lenhardt said he is very pleased with how the season has gone so far.

“These guys have had great effort and paid attention to detail all year long,” Lenhardt said.

Lenhardt is very excited about a number of players on offense coming into Friday’s game.

Senior quarterback Seth Hymas has played consistently all year. The duo of junior running back Collin Madsen and senior running back Landon Toth has been effective and dangerous throughout each of the Tiger’s games. Senior offensive lineman Randon Gresham has been an anchor for the Tiger’s offensive line and has opened running lanes all year long.

Advertisement

Lenhardt said he and his team plan to take Friday’s game “one play at a time” and hopes they focus on the entire process of winning, instead of getting caught up in the moment of the game.

Lenhardt recalled the last game the Tiger’s played against Central on Sep. 13. It was a back-and-forth game, where Central edged out the win over Rock Springs, 36-29.

“Just like the last time we played, I think this game will come down to fourth-quarter execution,” Lenhardt said.

Advertisement

“They (Central) have an explosive passing attack. Like us, they’re a program on the rise. They’re well-coached and have great skill players,” he added.

“I like where we are at this time around. I think we have a good chance of winning this ball game.”

Cheyenne Central comes into Friday’s game with a record of 6-3. They are 4-1 at home, with wins over Campbell County, Laramie, Natrona County, and Cheyenne South, and a loss to Sheridan.

Cheyenne Central is 2-2 on the road, with wins over Rock Springs and Kelly Walsh, and losses to Thunder Basin and Cheyenne East.