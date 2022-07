RS Chamber accepting nominations for their 2022 Rock Star Awards

July 6, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for their annual Rock Star Awards. While the awards will be handed out in early November, nominations must be received by the Rock Springs Chamber by July 31, 2022. Voting ballots will be sent out on August 1.

According to the Rock Springs Chamber, all nominations and award winners will be determined completely by the membership and community, not the Chamber Staff or the Board, as long as the nominated business meets the criteria.

