RS Chamber and Life Skills announce the 2022 Adopt a Tree winner

Rock Springs Chamber Representative handing plaque to the 2022 Adopt a Tree winner, Smartt Insurance – Mike Christensen, with staff and residents of Life Skills – Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Through the holiday season every year, trees along Dewar Drive and Elk Street in Rock Springs are lit up by local businesses and people of the community to help spread Christmas cheer. Businesses and individuals then decorate these trees. This year, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce asked Life Skills Partners to pick out the winner.

DeAnna Hunter, Rock Springs Chamber representative, helped announce the winner and presented a plaque to congratulate them. Life Skills examined 145 decorated trees and after careful consideration, the winner of the 2022 Best Lighted Tree was Smartt Insurance – Mike Christensen.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce expressed “We are thankful for the many participants who adopted trees and beautifully decorated them. Efforts made to participate in the cold to decorate and undecorate the trees bring light, fun, and enthusiasm to our community each year. We are also very thankful for the incredible work done by the City of Rock Springs Crews who keep the lights on.”