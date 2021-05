May 8, 2021 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Community Cleanup Free Shred Day will take place today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chamber parking lot at 1897 Dewar Drive.

Today’s free shredding event is part of the Rock Springs City-Wide Cleanup, taking place during May. Residents can bring paper items that need to be shredded.

Commerce Bank in Rock Springs will also be having its annual free Community Shred Day on Wednesday, May 19.